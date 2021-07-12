25-bed hospital comes up at Gurudeva Trust

VIZIANAGARAM

12 July 2021 00:27 IST

Former Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Sunday urged people to treat physically challenged persons with respect and dignity since they were second to none in their abilities. They had faced many troubles during the COVID-19 pandemic as they couldn’t get proper medical aid in time.

He formally inaugurated a newly constructed 25-bed hospital on Gurudeva Charitable Trust premises at Mangalampalem in the district. He said that free medical treatment for poor patients was the need of the hour. People would gain real happiness when they sacrificed something for others.

S.Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao commended the efforts of the trust founder Raparathi Jagadish Babu in establishing the hospital with all the infrastructure and mobilising doctors and staff to provide treatment for patients in rural areas.

Steel Exchange India Limited joint MD B. Suresh Kumar, BJP State medical cell in-charge V. Subrahmanya Sharma and AP BC Rajaka Corporation director E. Yuvasri were among those present.