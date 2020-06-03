24x7 road connectivity sought to Vizag Port

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) has sought 24x7 road connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port to ensure faster evacuation of cargo.

In a representation to the State Government submitted through the Collector, the federation sought road widening from Sheelanagar to Anakapalle to ensure better connectivity, and developing service roads with a width of 40 to 60 feet on both sides of the highway passing through cities/towns/village limits to enable pedestrians, two-wheelers and three-wheelers pass through easily.

Federation zonal chairman Sudhir Mulagada said that this would make the main roads suitable for heavy vehicles. Truck parking bays should be developed on both sides of the city limits on a minimum of 50 to 100 acres with all modern infrastructure facilities like petrol pumps, washrooms, food plazas and vehicle repair facilities.

He said 24x7 road connectivity to all indusrial parks for seamless flow of traffic was also required. The approach road to the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JNPC), Parawada needs to be repaired on a priority basis as it is in a dilapidated condition, he said.

He sought setting up of a heavy driver training institute as part of a skill development programme and shifting of polluting and hazardous industries to the PCPIR region.

With industries set up decades ago in isolated areas and now in the midst of habitation, facilities had to be offered to the industries to relocate in terms of land and facilities so that they can be shifted without any loss to the entrepreneur to a specific zone, he stated.

Mr. Mulagada also wanted the State Government to allow private industrial parks by unveiling a new policy and opening of a private bus depot at Madhurawada. The need to take up work on Viskakhapatnam-Kakinada PCPIR on a priority basis was also stressed in the representation.