24x7 control room set up for elections

Ahead of the panchayat elections, the district police have set up a special control room to keep a check on supply and transport of liquor, ID arrack and gutkha in the district.
The control room, arranged at the district police headquarters, would function round the clock and will be supervised by Rahul Dev Singh, nodal officer, Special Enforcement Bureau.
Mr. Singh appealed to the public to call the control room on 6309917172 and inform the police if they find anyone distributing liquor to voters, transporting liquor or ID arrack and sand in any area. He said that the public can even send pictures or videos to the same phone number.
Staff at the control room will directly pass the information received from the public to the SEB Nodal Officer. Action will be initiated immediately and information regarding the complainant will be kept confidential, a release issued by the district police said.
