248 liquor smugglers arrested in Krishna district

April 22, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and Prohibition and Excise department of Krishna district on Monday said 248 people involved in liquor smuggling have been arrested since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in the district.

Following the directions of Commissioner of SEB M. Ravi Prakash and Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi, the SEB, Excise and election officials held a coordination meeting here. There, SEB Additional SP G. Venkateswara Rao directed the officers to frequently verify the sales in government outlets and bars in the district.

He said 248 people were arrested in 250 cases and non-duty paid liquor and illicitly distilled liquor with a face value of about ₹8.40 lakh was seized and 220 people were bound over.

Excise Superintendent G. Gangadhara Rao said his teams seized liquor worth about ₹92,198 at different points, and the accused were arrested.

District Assistant Excise Superintendent G. Panduranga Rao said vigil has been increased on shops with high sales.

“Stern action will be taken against those running belt shops. Instructions have been given to the police and SEB officers to prevent liquor smuggling in the district,” said Mr. Adnan.