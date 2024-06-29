24/7 command room to be set up in Vijayawada for diarrhoea-related complaints

In view of the recent diarrhoea outbreaks, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has instructed officials to establish a 24/7 command room to attend to diarrhoea-related complaints from the public immediately.

At a meeting with VMC officials on Saturday to discuss measures to prevent the spread of diarrhoea and other vector-borne diseases among residents this monsoon, Mr. Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said that the command room has to be operated by the corporation staff in three shifts to ensure immediate response and resolution of issues.

He iterated that authorities concerned should ensure provision of clean water to every household in the city and collect water samples and test them regularly. He also laid emphasis on regular cleaning of drains, removal of stagnant water and implementation of anti-larvae operations.

Health secretaries have been asked to conduct door-to-door campaigns to educate the public on essential hygiene practices, such as drinking boiled water, keeping houses and overhead tanks clean, consuming hot food, among others. Public can report diarrhoea-related complaints via WhatsApp on 8181960909 or by dialling 8662422515, 8662427485, 08662424172 or 8662422400.