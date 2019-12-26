₹246-crore package for Vizag ahead of Jagan’s visit

The government on Thursday sanctioned development works costing an estimated ₹246 crore in the Visakhapatnam metropolitan region through seven separate G.Os ahead of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the port city on December 28.

The works are: multi-level car parking-cum-commercial/office spaces adjacent to the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) office complex (₹80 crore), Natural History Park and Museum Research Institute at Kapuluppada (₹50 crore), Integrated Museum and Tourist Complex on Beach Road (₹40 crore for Phase I) and a planetarium with 3D digital 8K full dome of 18 metres and a seating capacity of 150 to 200 at Kailasagiri (₹37 crore).

Remediation of the existing municipal solid waste dump site at Kapuluppada through bio-mining process (₹22.50 crore), formation of an embankment with quarry rubbish, construction of BT roads and drains and protection works for the 60-foot-wide master plan road from Chukkavanipalem (RH Colony) to NH-16 at Nathayyapalem Junction (₹9 crore), and formation of an 80-foot-wide master plan road connecting Law College Road to Beach Road via IT Sez at Pedda Rushikonda (₹7.50 crore).