Andhra Pradesh

24 tanks in NTR district being revamped, says Collector

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA August 06, 2022 23:00 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 23:00 IST

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao said that 24 irrigation tanks in the district will be revamped under the MGNREGA scheme with walking tracks and landscaping.

Mr. Rao along with officials visited a tank at Lingalapadu village of Nandigama mandal which was developed at a cost of Rs.10.38 lakh with MGNREGA funds.

He said 24 tanks in Vissannapeta, Mylavaram, G. Konduru, Nandigama, Chandarlapadu, Veerulapadu, Jaggaiapeta and other mandals will be developed and Amrit Sarovar Utsav will be conducted on August 15 at the tanks.

He said works on 22 tanks were completed. With the development of the two-acre Lingalapadu tank, water could be supplied to 51 acres of agricultural land. He asked the officials concerned to develop walking tracks on the bunds of the tanks.

He said that against the target of 30 lakh man-days set by the government, the district had achieved 50 lakh. Mr. Rao said there were 2.12 lakh daily wagers from 1.23 lakh families in the district under the scheme.

