24 relief centres set up in Chittoor

Chittoor district administration has set up as many as 24 relief camps at various places, covering all assembly constituencies, in order to provide temporary boarding and lodging facilities to about 4,000 poor people and migrant workers affected by the lockdown.

Inspecting the camps, Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta told mediapersons here that apart from the relief camps, 13 social welfare hostels would be used to provide shelter and food facilities for the migrant workers from various States.

As part of the relief fund, ₹1000 would be given away to 9.92 lakh beneficiaries holding the white ration cards in the district. “The distribution will commence from Saturday through gram volunteers,” Mr Gupta said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar instructed the police personnel to seize vehicles of those moving after 3 p.m., and give it back only after the lockdown period is over.