24 relief centres set up in Chittoor

Chittoor district administration has set up as many as 24 relief camps at various places, covering all assembly constituencies, in order to provide temporary boarding and lodging facilities to about 4,000 poor people and migrant workers affected by the lockdown.
Inspecting the camps, Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta told mediapersons here that apart from the relief camps, 13 social welfare hostels would be used to provide shelter and food facilities for the migrant workers from various States.
As part of the relief fund, ₹1000 would be given away to 9.92 lakh beneficiaries holding the white ration cards in the district. “The distribution will commence from Saturday through gram volunteers,” Mr Gupta said.
Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar instructed the police personnel to seize vehicles of those moving after 3 p.m., and give it back only after the lockdown period is over.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.