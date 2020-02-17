24 police stations get portable fingerprint scanners

Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu on Monday provided portable fingerprint scanners to 24 police stations, in order to strengthen law enforcement in the district.

The police, particularly those on night patrolling, would collect the fingerprints of suspects, as part of routine security measures, and check them with those of offenders available in their database which would help them identify any known offender or accused moving around. The district police have recently digitized the fingerprints of thieves and repeated offenders.

“The devices have been provided to 24 police stations in the first phase. They will help speed up investigation of cases,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

Blue Colts

The Blue Colts system, which has remained non-functional for sometime now, has been revived in the district on Monday. The SP inducted a Blue Colts team comprising nearly 100 personnel.

Each member of the Blue Colts wing is equipped with GPS, a body-worn camera, mobile and a two-wheeler and is tasked with attending emergency cases, including complaints received on 112 helpline.

“Each police station will have two members from the Blue Colts wing, monitoring the area under it 24x7 to attend to any emergencies,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

ASP M. Sattibabu and other officials were present.