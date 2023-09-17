24 NCC girl cadets to participate in All India Thal Sainik camp in New Delhi

September 17, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Twenty-four NCC girl cadets, representing Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will be participating in the All India Thal Sainik camp, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 19.

The cadets have been hand-picked from among 30,000 girl cadets under the purview of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate who underwent a rigorous training-cum-selection process at the NCC Tirupati group headquarters over the last ten weeks.

The selected cadets will participate in competitions such as obstacle training, tent pitching, judging distances, field signals, map reading, health and hygiene.

NCC Group Commander Yogesh Dungrakoti bid farewell to the girl cadets on September 17 (Sunday) and wished them success in the New Delhi event.

The cadets were trained and their skills honed by the personal fitness trainer Mohd. Shiazuddin, certified Yoga instructor Gyaneshwar and NIS certified coach Vamsi at the camp conducted by the 35 (A) Battalion of the NCC.

