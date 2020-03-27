24 hours free Tele medicine services at Andhra Hospitals

Super specialists in General medicine, Surgery, Paediatrics, Gynaecology, Pulmonology, Neurology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Paediatric, Cardiology, Orthopaedics and Nephrology of the Andhra Group of Hospitals will answer coronavirus related doubts on telephone round the clock.
Managing director and surgical gastroenterologist P Ramana Murthy in a press release said that people having doubts could call 0866-2571122, 0866-2576757 to avail themselves of the telemedicine services free of cost.
Andhra Hospitals have been promoting awareness on the various safety precautions that should be taken to prevent being infected by COVID-19 which had been ravaging the world in the recent months, Dr. Ramana Murthy said.
