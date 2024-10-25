GIFT a SubscriptionGift
24-hour police surveillance drive conducted in Anantapur

SP P. Jagadeesh outlines measures including 113 awareness programmes against drug abuse, an enforcement campaign under the Motor Vehicle Act resulting in registration of 456 cases of violations

Published - October 25, 2024 08:57 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Anantapur SP P. Jagadeesh

Anantapur Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Jagadeesh on Friday outlined the enforcement activities in the district over the past 24 hours, focusing on matka gambling, drug awareness initiatives, and general policing efforts.

Visible policing measures were executed under the limits of 42 police stations to enhance public safety throughout the district, he said, adding that the initiatives were aimed at facilitating crime control, regulating traffic, and maintaining law and order through consistent foot patrols and vehicle inspections.

Mr. Jagadeesh said that to foster public awareness regarding the health risks and dangers associated with drug abuse, a total of 113 awareness programmes had been conducted in the district. Raids were conducted by the Uravakonda and Yallanur police to check matka gambling, leading to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of ₹33,900.

The SP said that an enforcement campaign under the Motor Vehicle Act resulted in the registration of 456 cases of violations, including failure to wear helmets or seat belts, triple driving, overloading, and driving under the influence of alcohol, and fines totaling ₹92,125 have been imposed. 47 cases were booked against individuals engaging in drinking in public spaces and eight cases have also been registered against drivers found operating under the influence of alcohol.

During the operation, around 113 individuals were checked, with nine taken to police stations for suspicious loitering at RTC bus stands and railway stations at night. The SP said a thorough inspection of 534 vehicles was conducted across the district, including checks for the illegal transportation of ganja and illegal liquor.

