24 deaths and 2,526 cases in State

Prakasam reports highest daily COVID-19 toll of six

The State reported 24 COVID-19 deaths and 2,526 infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, taking the toll to 13,081 and the tally to 19,32,105.

The death rate remained at 0.68%, while the recovery rate reached 98%. The total recoveries reached 18,93,498 with 2,933 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases was put at 25,526.

The daily positivity rate of 93,785 samples tested was 2.69% and the overall positivity rate of 2.33 crore samples tested remained at 8.29%.

Prakasam district reported six deaths in the past one day, while Krishna reported five and Chittoor four. They were followed by Guntur, Nellore and West Godavari (2 each) and Anantapur, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam (one each). There were no fatalities in four districts.

All the districts reported fewer than 500 infections in the past one day, while four districts reported fewer than 100 cases.

East Godavari reported 404 infections. It was followed by Chittoor (391), Prakasam (308), Krishna (269), West Godavari (235), Nellore (210), Guntur (178), Kadapa (157), Visakhapatnam (119), Srikakulam (91), Anantapur (80), Vizianagaram (49), and Kurnool (35).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,71,553), Chittoor (2,25,882), West Godavari (1,66,586), Guntur (1,65,594), Anantapur (1,55,355), Visakhapatnam (1,50,620), Nellore (1,30,602), Prakasam (1,25,748),Kurnool (1,22,744), Srikakulam (1,19,749), Kadapa (1,08,745), Krishna (1,05,030) and Vizianagaram (81,002).