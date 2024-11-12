23rd Visalandhra Visakha Book Festival to begin on November 14

The 23rd Visalandhra Visakha Book Festival would be held from November 14 to December 10 at the Turner Choultry in the city. The festival will be inaugurated by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar.

Announcing the details of the festival to the media on Tuesday, CPI Visakhapatnam district secretary M. Paidi Raju, Abhyudaya Rachayutala Sangham district secretary U. Appala Raju, Visalandhra Book House manager P.A. Raju and others said the Visalandhra Vignana Samithi had started the Visalandhra Publishing House in 1962 with an aim to make available progress and science-based literature to the common man. To sell this literature, the Visalandhra Book Houses were set up in several cities of the State.

They said the Visalandhra Book House has for the first time held the book festival in 1991 at the Turner’s Choultry in Visakhapatnam setting a new trend and the festival got huge patronage. Taking inspiration from this, the local book sellers have started Visakhapatnam Book Festival in 1992 at the Railway Grounds and Bullaiah College premises and the Visalandhra book House has stopped conducted the festival since then. The Book House had started the festival once again in 2001 at the Turner’s Choultry.

The book festival this time will have a collection of 20,000 books published by 60 different publishing houses and books related to spiritual, yoga, child literature and personality development will be for sale.