ADVERTISEMENT

23rd Bharat Rangastala Mahotsav from Feb. 6 to 11

February 03, 2024 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST

Department of Language and Culture will organise the Theatre Festival, says Collector, S. Dilli Rao

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Collector, S. Dilli Rao, and other officers releasing the posters of 23rd Bharat Rangastala Mahotsav in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

VIJAYAWADA

The 23rd Bharat Rangastala Mohotsav-International Theatre Festival of India – 2024, will be organised in Vijayawada, from February 6 to 11, said NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao.

The Department of Language and Culture will organise the festival at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, said its Director R. Mallikarjuna Rao.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector, along with Joint Collector P. Sampat Kumar, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, District Revenue Officer V. Srinivas Rao and other officers released the posters of the Bharat Rangastala Mahotsav here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dilli Rao said to encourage theatre arts the National School of Drama would be staging about 100 plays, selected from all over the world, from February 1 to 21.

As part of it, the State government was organising the Mahotsav from February 6 to 11, at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Mr. Dilli Rao said and appealed to the artistes and theatre lovers to participate in the celebrations in large numbers.

Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao gave the details of the programmes to be performed during the festival. The shows will be staged from 6 p.m. onwards, the Director said.

Vijayawada Revenue Divisional Officer B.H. Bhavani Shankar, Deputy Collector Kiranmayi and other officers participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US