23rd Bharat Rangastala Mahotsav from Feb. 6 to 11

Department of Language and Culture will organise the Theatre Festival, says Collector, S. Dilli Rao

February 03, 2024 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Collector, S. Dilli Rao, and other officers releasing the posters of 23rd Bharat Rangastala Mahotsav in Vijayawada on Friday.

Collector, S. Dilli Rao, and other officers releasing the posters of 23rd Bharat Rangastala Mahotsav in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

VIJAYAWADA

The 23rd Bharat Rangastala Mohotsav-International Theatre Festival of India – 2024, will be organised in Vijayawada, from February 6 to 11, said NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao.

The Department of Language and Culture will organise the festival at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, said its Director R. Mallikarjuna Rao.

The Collector, along with Joint Collector P. Sampat Kumar, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, District Revenue Officer V. Srinivas Rao and other officers released the posters of the Bharat Rangastala Mahotsav here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dilli Rao said to encourage theatre arts the National School of Drama would be staging about 100 plays, selected from all over the world, from February 1 to 21.

As part of it, the State government was organising the Mahotsav from February 6 to 11, at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Mr. Dilli Rao said and appealed to the artistes and theatre lovers to participate in the celebrations in large numbers.

Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao gave the details of the programmes to be performed during the festival. The shows will be staged from 6 p.m. onwards, the Director said.

Vijayawada Revenue Divisional Officer B.H. Bhavani Shankar, Deputy Collector Kiranmayi and other officers participated.

