23.41 lakh to vote in gram panchayat polls in Krishna

The electoral roll of Krishna district for the gram panchayat elections has over 23.41 lakh voters – 11.56 lakh male and 11.85 lakh female voters. There are 136 voters of the third gender.

Collector A. Md. Imtiaz released the electoral roll for the 5th Ordinary Elections to Gram Panchayat as on January 1, 2019, in the district here on Monday.

Mr. Imtiaz said that as per the directions of the Election Commission of India the electoral roll has been prepared ahead of the panchayat elections for 979 out of 980 gram panchayats in the district.

He said that the district administration is prepared with photo electoral rolls for the panchayat elections and the Election Commission will soon issue the election notification.

The term of sarpanch of Chinapandraka gram panchayat in Kruthivennu mandal ends on July 31 and the panchayat will be exempted from the elections which will take place before July 31, he said.

Break-up

There are 9,998 village wards in 980 gram panchayats of 49 mandals in the district. Vijayawada revenue division has the highest number of voters, 8.72 lakh, in 240 panchayats under 14 mandals.

In Nuzvid division, there are 6.60 lakh voters in 287 panchayats and in Gudivada mandal there are 4.44 lakh voters while there are 3.64 lakh voters in Machilipatnam division.

Penamaluru mandal that comprises bigger gram panchayats has over 1.56 lakh voters. It is followed by Vijayawada Rural mandal with 1.26 lakh voters. Ibrahimpatnam mandal has 0.88 lakh voters and Gannavaram and Bapulapadu mandals have 0.70 lakh and 0.68 lakh voters respectively.