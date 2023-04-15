HamberMenu
23,000 motorised boats in A.P. to stay anchored as fishing ban kicks in

Govt. to extend aid of ₹10,000 each to 1.5 lakh fishermen for the 61-day period

April 15, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

VIJAYAWADA

As many as 23,000 mechanised and motorised boats will not go for fishing in the territorial waters in Bay of Bengal from April 15 (Saturday) midnight. The State government has announced a ban on fishing in deep sea for 61 days.

The Fisheries Department issued orders under Section 4 of the AP Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1994. Officials of the Department of Fisheries, in association with Coastal Security Police, Revenue, Coast Guard and Navy would patrol the sea for implementing the ban strictly, said Commissioner of Fisheries K. Kanna Babu.

“The objective of the ban is to observe conservation measures during the breeding season of prawn and other marine species. Any fisherman or boat owner who violates the ban orders will face penalty and the vessel will be seized. They will also lose all government benefits,” the Commissioner said.

The ban is only in the territorial waters of the sea, but not in rivers and other water bodies. However, there are no restrictions for traditional boats, the Fisheries officials said.

“About 8.5 lakh families depend on fishing in A.P., and the government will extend financial aid of ₹10,000 each to about 1.5 lakh fishermen during the ban period,” an official said.

