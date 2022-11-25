  1. EPaper
2,300 knives meant for use in cockfights seized, seven arrested in NTR district

November 25, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Vissannapet police of NTR District Police Commissionerate conducted raids in the town and seized about 2,300 cockfight knives (small knives tied to the legs of fowls during fights), worth about ₹5 lakh.

The police arrested seven persons and seized some equipment used for preparing the knives, said Tiruvuru Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) M. Ramesh.

The raids would continue and stern action would be taken against those who prepare the knives, Vissannapet CI R. Bhimaraju said on Friday.

