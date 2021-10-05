₹2,300 cr. input subsidies due in State: TDP leader

‘Why has CM not come to see the plight of groundnut farmers in Kadapa?’

The TDP demands immediate sanction of compensation for the groundnut crop loss in Kurnool and Anantapur districts and has drawn up plans for a massive agitation in the villages, said party polit bureau member and Rayalaseema coordinator Kalava Srinivasulu here on Monday.

“Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had stationed himself in the district for six days when a similar situation arose in 2016 and ensured that farmers got input subsidies on time, but Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not visit one village even in his home district of Kadapa, where 20,000 acres of crop had withered due to lack of rain,” the leader said at a press conference here.

The situation was worse in Anantapur and Kurnool district where 15 lakh acres of crop was lost and the government did not have official figures of the total cropped area too, he alleged.

The government started the Rythu Bharosa Kendras, but there was no confidence-building measure being taken up nor the ₹2,300 crore-input subsidy, pending for the past two years, has been paid, he observed. In the name of Rythu Bharosa, the government pays ₹13,500 in three instalments and does not bother about the farmers’ suffering after that, he added.

The TDP leader demanded an immediate visit by the Agriculture Minister to assess the crop loss and complete the verification of e-crop booking, which is pending for four months.