230 cases disposed of in e-Lok Adalat

VIJAYAWADA

08 November 2020 00:49 IST

The High Court Legal Services Committee (HCLSC) conducted e-Lok Adalat on Saturday as per the instructions of the national and State legal services authorities.

High Court Chief Justice and State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) patron-in-chief J.K. Maheswari, High Court judge and SLSA executive chairman Justice Rakesh Kumar, and High Court judge and HCLSC chairman Justice A.V. Sesha Sai monitored the programme.

Three Benches headed by Justices C. Praveen Kumar, Mr. Sesha Sai and M. Ganga Rao disposed of 230 out of 340 cases, involving a sum of approximately ₹1,816 crore.

HCLSC secretary M.V. Ramana Kumari thanked the government pleaders, representatives of insurance companies, advocates and the litigant parties for cooperating in the conduct of the e-Lok Adalat.