23 persons test positive in Guntur

02 June 2020 23:57 IST

They contracted the infection from a trader at Kolli Sarada wholesale market

Just a day after the administration announced several relaxations in the lockdown norms, twenty three persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the largest single-day spike the city has seen in weeks.

Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha said that all the new cases have been traced to Kolli Sarada wholesale market on the Etukuru Road. A trader was believed to have contracted the infection and spread it to others.

Ms. Anuradha said that the market was sealed off to people and that the officials have begun tracing contacts of the person. So far, 265 have been traced and 23 of them tested positive, she said.

Out of 23 cases, four were from Sanjeeviah Nagar, five from Srinivasarao Thota, five from LB Nagar, one each from AT Agraharam, Nagarampalem, Sangadigunta, Potturivarithota, Kothapet and RTC Colony.

With the latest spike in cases, there are concerns that the district administration may announce new restrictions regarding which, there has been no confirmation as yet.