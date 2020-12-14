Andhra Pradesh

23 new COVID-19 cases reported

Harish Gilai VISAKHAPATNAM 14 December 2020 00:48 IST
Updated: 14 December 2020 00:48 IST

The district reported 23 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 59,148, as per the COVID-19 bulletin released on Sunday.

As many as 51 persons who were undergoing treatment for the infection made a full recovery. No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 516.

Advertising
Advertising

Active cases furthered dropped to 233, while recoveries have increased to 58,399.

Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...