Andhra Pradesh

23 new COVID-19 cases reported

The district reported 23 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 59,148, as per the COVID-19 bulletin released on Sunday.

As many as 51 persons who were undergoing treatment for the infection made a full recovery. No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 516.

Active cases furthered dropped to 233, while recoveries have increased to 58,399.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2020 12:50:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/23-new-covid-19-cases-reported/article33322666.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY