23 new COVID-19 cases reported

The district reported 23 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 59,148, as per the COVID-19 bulletin released on Sunday.

As many as 51 persons who were undergoing treatment for the infection made a full recovery. No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 516.

Active cases furthered dropped to 233, while recoveries have increased to 58,399.