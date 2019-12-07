23 benches set up for Lok Adalat on December 14 in Anantapur district

The District Legal Services Authority has appealed to people to approach the authority or the presiding officer of the court, where their cases with compoundable offences are under trial for settlement at the National Lok Adalat to be organised on December 14.

Principal District Judge-cum-DLSA Chairperson Aruna Sarika told mediapersons here on Saturday that they had set up 23 benches for handling the cases from all over Anantapur district at the Lok Adalat and four of these benches would function at the district headquarters. All cases that could be settled at the Lok Adalats were being discussed in the courts as part of ‘pre-sittings’ with the litigants and they were being advised to furnish consent of both parties to settle the matter on December 14. So far 39 of such pre-sittings had been conducted and the process would continue till December 13, said Ms. Aruna Sarika.

Appeal not allowed

These adalats were conducted every two months and at the last adalat 1,390 cases were settled with mutual understanding and compromise, said the District Judge and added that there was no appeal in any court in the cases settled at the Lok Adalat. Even after settlement at Lok Adalat if the participating party does not pay the amount or settle the issue, they can seek a decree for implementation. “For same cause and facts there will not be another appeal entertained in the issue, once settled,” she observed. All civil cases except divorce cases can be brought to Lok Adalat along with compoundable criminal cases.

The DLSA had contacted the banks, insurance companies and other agencies to bring cases to the Adalat on December 14. If one of the parties approaches the DLSA or court, they will issue a notice to the other party and invite them for settling the case.