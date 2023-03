March 04, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

As many as 229 acres of aquaculture ponds have been included in East Godavari district’s aqua zone. But, aquaculture spread over 1,529 acres is yet to be included in the zone since those ponds are near residential areas and do not follow required guidelines. “Total land falling in the aqua zone is about 1,200 acres in East Godavari district,” said Collector K. Madhavilatha.