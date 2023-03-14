ADVERTISEMENT

228 traffic violation cases booked in special drive

March 14, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The NTR District police conducted a special drive and registered 228 cases against motorists who violated traffic rules. The drive was taken up on Monday and Tuesday, said Police Commissioner, Kranthi Rana Tata.

The traffic police checked driving licenses, registration, insurance and other documents. Police registered cases against triple riding and some minors who were driving vehicles.

Counselling was given to the minors on Tuesday, and their parents were warned not to give vehicles to those, who do not possess a valid license, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US