228 traffic violation cases booked in special drive

March 14, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The NTR District police conducted a special drive and registered 228 cases against motorists who violated traffic rules. The drive was taken up on Monday and Tuesday, said Police Commissioner, Kranthi Rana Tata.

The traffic police checked driving licenses, registration, insurance and other documents. Police registered cases against triple riding and some minors who were driving vehicles.

Counselling was given to the minors on Tuesday, and their parents were warned not to give vehicles to those, who do not possess a valid license, the police said.

