228 STPs to ensure better used water management in ULBs in State

MA&UD Minister approves ₹1445 crore project under Swachh Mission with Central and State funds

MA&UD Minister approves ₹1445 crore project under Swachh Mission with Central and State funds

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department is going to take up 'Used Water Management' in 74 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) with less than one lakh population under the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0.

The ₹1,445.07 crore project has been approved by the Minister for MA&UD Adimulapu Suresh recently. It was the first project signed by Mr. Suresh after taking charge of the department.

While the Central government will provide ₹694.1 crore, the remaining ₹751.07 crore will be borne by the State government.

Used Water Management (UWM) is one of the five components of the Swachh Mission. The others are: Solid Waste Management, Toilets, Capacity Building, and Information, Education and Communication

Under UWM 228 sewage treatment plants (STPs) will be set up in the 74 local bodies to treat grey water and black water, according to the officials.

All the STPs together will have a capacity to treat 658.97 million litres of sewage per day and the proposed capacity will cater to the needs of the ULBs till 2040.

The ULBs in Srikakulam district will get 32 STPs while Kadapa will get 31 STPs. Similarly, Vizianagaram will get 23, East Godavari 21, Guntur and Visakhapatnam 18 each, Nellore 16, Krishna 14, West Godavari 13, Chittoor and Prakasam 12 each and Anantapur and Kurnool will get nine STPs each as per the district structures prior to reorganisation.