228 persons held in raids across Krishna

MACHILIPATNAM

07 June 2021 00:37 IST

Huge quantities of gutkha products, Non-Duty Paid Liquor and ID liquor seized

In a two-day operation, the police department in association with SWAT teams conducted raids at several places in the district and seized huge quantities of banned gutkha products, Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) and Illicitly Distilled (ID) liquor.

About 40 teams conducted raids on the ID liquor manufacturing units at Pedana, Mylavaram, Tiruvuru, Kruthivennu, Nagayalanka and some island villages and destroyed the liquor brewing units, said Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, who supervised the operation.

The teams led by DSPs, B. Srinivasulu and N. Satyanandam, conducted raids on shops and seized gutkha packets, worth about ₹7.17 lakh. Raids were also conducted to check sand smuggling, gambling and other illegal activities on Saturday and Sunday, said Nandigama DSP G. Nageswar Reddy.

193 cases booked

“During the 48-hour operation, police personnel booked 193 cases and arrested 228 persons. More than 200 police personnel of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Special Branch and from various police stations participated in the raids in Machilipatnam, Nandigama, Nuzvid and Avanigadda divisions,” the SP said.

Vehicle checks

Police personnel checked vehicles at the border check-posts and seized a huge quantity of NDPL being smuggled from Telangana. Stern action will be taken against those involved in ID liquor brewing, liquor and NDPL selling in the district, Mr. Ravindranath Babu warned.

The police teams seized vehicles used for smuggling liquor, ID liquor and sand, said Additional Superintendent of Police Mallika Garg.

SEB Additional SP Vakul Jindal, ASP Mallika Garg, Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) Masoom Basha and Mahaboob Basha and officers from Special Branch and other wings monitored the raids, the SP added.