₹22.5 lakh cash seized, one held in Kurnool

04 February 2021 06:58 IST

Kurnool police, which has been checking the movement of suspicious vehicles in the district, chanced upon a large amount of cash being taken from Adoni to Kurnool in a car on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said they had arrested one person and confiscated ₹22.5 lakh being carried by him without any documentary evidence or proof of drawal.

Second such incident

The cash has been handed over to the Income Tax Department officials, who will further probe into the source of the cash, the police said. As part of vigilance over smuggling of cash and liquor, this is the second such major case the police could detect after seizing gold and diamonds valued at ₹2.32 crore two days ago.

Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kagineelli said the Special Enforcement Bureau has been stopping the entry of IMFL liquor from Karnataka and Telangana in large quantities every day.

Meanwhile, 11 new trainee Sub-Inspectors (eight male and three female), who reported for duty on Wednesday, have been posted on panchayat election duty and were briefed about their role and responsibilities till the elections are over.