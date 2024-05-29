GIFT a SubscriptionGift
224 unauthorised hoardings removed in Vijayawada

Published - May 29, 2024 11:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner, Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, on Wednesday, instructed the planning secretaries to expedite the process of removing all unauthorised hoardings in the city.

At a meeting with the planning secretaries, Mr. Pundkar was informed that 224 empty framed hoardings that did not have structural stability certificates were removed and notices were issued to the agencies concerned. He added all owners should get the certificates within the stipulated period of ten days.

