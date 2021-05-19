‘2,220 patients received treatment under Aarogyasri scheme in Anantapur’

ANANTAPUR

19 May 2021 22:51 IST

Pvt. hospitals halt new admissions under non-Aarogyasri category for want of oxygen beds

Private and government hospitals in Anantapur district empanelled under Aarograsri have so far treated 2,220 COVID-19 patients under the scheme in the second wave.

As of Wednesday, over 5,000 patients in total have received treatment in all hospitals in non-oxygen-supported wards, oxygen-supported wards and ICU since the beginning of the the second wave. Out of them, 2,220 patients enrolled for Aarogyasri, the scheme district coordinator Kiran Kumar Reddy told The Hindu.

“Out of the 2,220, 1,050 patients were treated in the private empanelled hospitals,” Dr. Kiran added.

There were another 500 patients who could not be enrolled for various reasons as either they did not approach or biometric registration could not be done, but many of them got free treatment in the Government General Hospital, Super Speciality Hospital or the Cancer Hospital in Anantapur city.

On Tuesday, out of the total 1,231 beds in 40 private designated COVID hospitals in the district, 941 were occupied and out of them, 719 beds had patients being treated under Aarogyasri accounting for 76.41%.

Meanwhile, private hospitals, which were treating COVID patients under the non-Aarogyasri category also,.did not admit new patients under this category due to shortage of oxygen-supported beds.

The District Oxygen Monitoring Committee was ensuring oxygen needs for all the patients admitted under the empanelled hospitals and keeping track of the supplies from the agencies with the help of nodal officers at each hospital.

‘Regular audits’

“We have ensured stringent implementation of oxygen-usage protocols in the hospitals by conducting an audit twice a day with the help of desiccated panels to plug all the leakages,” said District Forest Officer R. Jagannath Singh, who is a Oxygen Monitoring Committee member.