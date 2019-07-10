22-year-old man murders wife, ends life in Andhra

A 22-year-old man allegedly stoned to death his 19-year-old wife before ending his life at Uyalavada village, near Giddalur, in Prakasam district early on July 10.

The duo had been estranged ever since their marriage two months ago. The man, Ramaiah, fatally attacked his wife, Chandravathi, with stones while she was asleep before ending his life by consuming pesticide, said Giddalur police who began a probe after registering a case under IPC Section 302.

Those having suicidal tendency should contact the 100 helpline for counselling, police said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health. Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday.