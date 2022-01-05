22 tribal school students taken ill after mid-day meal

Twenty-two tribal school students were taken ill after they had their lunch as part of the mid-day meal scheme at the school on Tuesday at Kadiripuram Thanda in Chagalamarri mandal in the district. The school has 48 students.

Soon after eating the meal, the students began vomiting and their health condition was of concern. In-charge headmaster Sankar immediately called 108 ambulances and shifted all of them to Chagalamarri government health centre. Doctors at the health centre treated the students and said that the health condition of the students was stable.

Parents of the students raised a hue and cry for not informing them and bringing the children for treatment, and sought action against those who allegdly served bad quality of food that had led to the incident.

Allagadda MLA Gangula Bijendra Reddy immediately rushed to the hospital and consoled the students and parents. He promised the best treatment and ordered an inquiry into the incident by the Mandal Education Officer.