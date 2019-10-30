22 sand reaches ready in Srikakulam: Collector

Collector J. Nivas on Tuesday announced that 10 lakh cubic metres of sand would be made available for immediate distribution and that there was no scarcity of sand in the district.

Addressing a media conference here, he said that 22 reaches were identified for procurement of sand. He said that sand availability was temporarily disturbed due to floods to Nagavali, Vamsadhara and other rivers in the district. According to him, supply of sand to Visakhapatnam was given top priority by allocating reaches at Madapam and Gopalapenta. New reaches would be identified at Itchapuram, Patapatnam, Meliyaputti and other places.