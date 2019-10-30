22 sand reaches ready in Srikakulam: Collector

Collector J. Nivas on Tuesday announced that 10 lakh cubic metres of sand would be made available for immediate distribution and that there was no scarcity of sand in the district.
Addressing a media conference here, he said that 22 reaches were identified for procurement of sand. He said that sand availability was temporarily disturbed due to floods to Nagavali, Vamsadhara and other rivers in the district. According to him, supply of sand to Visakhapatnam was given top priority by allocating reaches at Madapam and Gopalapenta. New reaches would be identified at Itchapuram, Patapatnam, Meliyaputti and other places.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.