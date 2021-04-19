22 more COVID deaths in State, Chittoor cases cross 1 lakh

Toll reaches 7410; 6,582 new infections reported in 24 hours

The State has reported 22 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest daily toll since October 21, in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. During the same period, 6,582 new infections were reported and Chittoor’s cumulative tally crossed the one-lakh mark, the second district to do so in the State after East Godavari.

The cumulative tally of the State increased to 9,62,037 and the toll reached 7,410. Even as 2,343 patients have recovered in the past day the number of active cases increased to 44,686.

The recovery rate further dropped to 94.58% and the number of recoveries stands at 9,09,941.

Only 35,922 samples were tested in the past day and their positivity rate was 18.32% while the overall positivity rate of the 1.567 crore samples was 6.14%.

Chittoor district reported five deaths, Krishna and Nellore four each, Kurnool three, Anantapur and Guntur two each and Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram one death each in the past day.

Chittoor also reported the highest single-day tally of 1,171 infections. Next to it was Srikakulam with 912 infections. It was followed by Guntur (804), Kurnool (729), Nellore (597), Visakhapatnam (551), Krishna (465), Vizianagaram (349), Prakasam (314), Anantapur (305), Kadapa (203), East Godavari (100) and West Godavari (82).

District-wise total cases are: East Godavari (1,29,312), Chittoor (1,00,254), West Godavari (95,139), Guntur (86,570), Anantapur (71,453), Visakhapatnam (67,935), Nellore (67,600), Kurnool (66,125), Prakasam (65,985), Kadapa (58,313), Krishna (55,131), Srikakulam (51,788) and Vizianagaram (43,537).