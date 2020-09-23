22 Dalit families face ‘social boycott’ over inter-caste marriage

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 September 2020 23:34 IST

Police-picket has been posted in the village

About 22 families belonging to Dalit community were allegedly socially boycotted by upper caste families, after a boy from a ‘upper caste’ community married a Dalit girl, at Gummalapudi village in Ravikamatham mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

According to Kothakota Circle Inspector Lakshmana Murthy, the 22 families are being allegedly not provided milk, vegetables and other daily essentials.

The upper caste families have also decided not to talk with any boycotted families and also decided impose fine on those shopkeepers selling them essentials. The victims are not even given wages for agricultural works

Though this has been going on in the village for the last two weeks, it came to light on Tuesday after a few victims lodged complaint.

The police have registered cases and swung into action.

Narsipatnam Assistant Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha and police teams visited the village and spoke to people.

“Police-picketing has been posted in the village. Both in the morning and evening, we are arranging meetings with both the parties. As of now, essentials are provided to the needy,” said Mr Lakshmana Murthy, while conducting a meet at Gummalapudi on Wednesday night.