22 Addl. SPs promoted as SPs
The State government has promoted 22 Additional Superintendents of Police (Civil) as Superintendents of Police (Non-Cadre) in the State.
Principal Secretary to Govt. (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta issued a G.O. to this effect on Thursday. As per the government order, 22 ASPs of the 2021-2022 panel have been promoted as SPs following the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee.
