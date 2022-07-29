22 Addl. SPs promoted as SPs

The Hindu Bureau July 29, 2022 06:20 IST

The State government has promoted 22 Additional Superintendents of Police (Civil) as Superintendents of Police (Non-Cadre) in the State.

Principal Secretary to Govt. (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta issued a G.O. to this effect on Thursday. As per the government order, 22 ASPs of the 2021-2022 panel have been promoted as SPs following the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee.