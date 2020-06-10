218 fresh cases, one death witnessed in AP

VIJAYAWADA

10 June 2020 15:25 IST

Out of the 218 fresh cases, 136 are of locals, 56 are of foreign returnees and 26 are of migrant returnees and people from other states.

Continuing to witness highest single day tallies, the State reported 218 fresh COVID cases during the past 24 hours, as of Wednesday. It is the highest single-day tally reported by the State so far.

The last highest single-day tally was reported a day ago when 216 cases were reported in a day.

The overall tally rose to 5, 247 and 2, 869 patients have recovered while 2,300 are undergoing treatment. The death toll mounted to 78.

The new death was reported in East Godavari district.

The recovery rate is at 55% while the mortality rate is at 1.49. As of Wednesday morning, 4.98 lakh samples were tested and in the past 24 hours 15, 384 tests were conducted. This has put the tests per million population ratio at 9, 339 in the State.