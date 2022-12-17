₹21.65 lakh disbursed to retired railway employees at Pension Adalat held in Vijayawada

December 17, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan has said the aim of conducting the Pension Adalat was to redress the grievances related to pension, family pension, gratuity and other dues.

He directed the Personnel and the Accounts department officials to give priority to pensioners’ problems and solve them immediately.

The DRM said the officials disbursed ₹21.65 lakh during the Pension Adalat on Friday. Of the 69 petitions received in the adalat, 61 were solved immediately and instructions were given to settle the remaining grievances without any delay.

“A total of 25,000 pensioners are there in the Vijayawada railway division. We thank the Railway Pensioners’ Federation and the association members for bringing the grievances of the retired personnel to the notice of the administration,” Mr. Shivendra Mohan said.

Additional DRMs D. Srinivasa Rao and M. Srikanth said the division was in the forefront in addressing the grievances of pensioners. Later, the DRM and other officers felicitated veteran railway officers and staff.

Senior Divisional Personnel Officer M. Bala Muralidhar and the officers of various departments participated in the event.