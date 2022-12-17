₹21.65 lakh disbursed to retired railway employees at Pension Adalat held in Vijayawada

December 17, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

61 grievances were solved out of 69 received, says Divisional Railway Manager

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan has said the aim of conducting the Pension Adalat was to redress the grievances related to pension, family pension, gratuity and other dues.

ADVERTISEMENT

He directed the Personnel and the Accounts department officials to give priority to pensioners’ problems and solve them immediately.

The DRM said the officials disbursed ₹21.65 lakh during the Pension Adalat on Friday. Of the 69 petitions received in the adalat, 61 were solved immediately and instructions were given to settle the remaining grievances without any delay.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“A total of 25,000 pensioners are there in the Vijayawada railway division. We thank the Railway Pensioners’ Federation and the association members for bringing the grievances of the retired personnel to the notice of the administration,” Mr. Shivendra Mohan said.

Additional DRMs D. Srinivasa Rao and M. Srikanth said the division was in the forefront in addressing the grievances of pensioners. Later, the DRM and other officers felicitated veteran railway officers and staff.

Senior Divisional Personnel Officer M. Bala Muralidhar and the officers of various departments participated in the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US