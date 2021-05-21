2,160 kg ganja seized, two arrested

The accused trying to shift the contraband to Maharashtra, say police

The district police seized about 2,160 kg ganja from two persons while they were allegedly transporting it in a lorry near Makavarapalem area on Thursday night.

According to the police, the accused – one from West Bengal and another a local person – procured the ganja from interior parts of Sileru in Visakhapatnam district and were allegedly trying to shift it to Maharashtra. In order to escape from the police, the smugglers have dumped rice grains on the ganja in the lorry. Based on a credible information, the police teams intercepted the vehicle and seized the ganja.

According to a senior official from the district police, the seized ganja would be worth over ₹2 crore in Maharashtra.