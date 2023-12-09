HamberMenu
21,574 cases settled in Lok Adalat held across Andhra Pradesh

December 09, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A National Lok Adalat was held at the High Court (HC) and in all the districts in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday under the guidance of AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) patron-in-chief and A.P. Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, APSLSA executive chairman and HC judge, Justice A.V. Sesha Sai and HC judge and AP High Court Legal Services Committee chairman Justice U. Durga Prasad Rao. 

According to a press release by APSLSA member-secretary M. Babitha, two Benches presided by Justices T. Rajasekhar Rao and V. Gopala Krishna Rao were constituted in the HC and 386 Lok Adalat Benches were set up in the districts. As many as 16,807 pending cases and 4,767 pre-litigation cases (total 21,574) were settled till 5 p.m. and the settlement amount stood at ₹74.05 crore. The total number of cases settled in the HC was 137 for a settlement amount of ₹2.85 crore.

Andhra Pradesh / crime, law and justice / Vijayawada

