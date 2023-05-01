HamberMenu
₹215-crore water grid project in East Godavari gets administrative sanction

May 01, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) Department on Monday accorded administrative sanction for the ₹215 crore drinking water grid project to supply drinking water to 93 habitations in the Rajanagaram Assembly Constituency in East Godavari district. 

As per G.O.Rt.No. 232, Special Chief Secretary B. Rajasekhar said that the project would provide drinking water in Rajanagaram, Seethanagaram, and Korukonda mandals.

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja said that the water grid project has been sanctioned under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

