2.14 lakh MT of paddy procured in East Godavari, says Joint Collector

KAKINADA

18 May 2021 00:19 IST

‘Farmers need not worry about cloudy weather and rains’

East Godavari Joint Collector (Revenue) G. Lakshmisha has said that 2.14 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been procured in the rabi season 2020-21.

The total paddy yield is 13 lakh metric tonnes in the season in the district. In a press conference held on Monday, he said, “The farmers need not worry about the cloudy weather and rains reporting over the past two days. The farmers are guaranteed of Minimum Support Price for the paddy with the below 17% moisture level.”

Call centre

The paddy is being procured through the 375 centres being monitored by the 885 Rythu Bharosa Kendras, where the farmers should register their crop. A call centre to address the grievances pertaining to the paddy purchasing has been set up on the Collectorate and farmers could dial 88866-13611 for any problems or queries, he said.