₹21,370-crore irrigation works may be cancelled

Nearly 25 irrigation projects that require ₹21,370 crore for completion are likely to be dropped by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Irrigation works took a lead in the list of engineering works for which the erstwhile Chandrababu Naidu Government gave administrative sanction, but for which it could not release even a single rupee during its tenure. The new government has informally asked officials to prepare a list of all major engineering works so that it would take a fresh decision on them. The longest list of works came from the Department of Water Resources which listed over 20 projects that needed over ₹20,944.90 crore for completion.

Major works

The department also submitted a smaller list of seven major irrigation works that were less than 25% complete, but require another ₹8,500 crore for completion.

Top on the list of works that have been started but need huge revenues for completion was the Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanti project on which ₹254.17 crore had been spent, but a total of ₹3,626.82 crore was needed for completion.

In yet another such project the erstwhile government spent ₹12.67 crore on the Uttara Andhra Sujala Sravathi scheme, which requires a total ₹2,022.20 crore for completion. The other big projects that are on the list and the estimated cost for completion are Vamsadhara-Bahudha River linkage ₹6,326 crore, Gundrevula reservoir ₹2,890 crore, Vaikuntapuram Barrage ₹2,169 crore, Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme ₹1,985.42 crore, Vedavati Lift Irrigation scheme ₹1,942.8 crore and a Lift scheme from Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir to Handri-Neeva ₹1,796.99 crore and a host of other smaller schemes.