Andhra Pradesh

210 kg ganja seized from two gangs near Tuni

The Tuni Rural police have arrested 12 persons, including seven from Maharashtra, in two cases while they were transporting ganja on the national highway in East Godavari district on Thursday.

The police seized 210 kg ganja and four vehicles from the two gangs that were taking the substance from the Visakhapatnam and Odisha agency areas to Maharashtra, according to Peddapuram DSP A. Srinivasa Rao.

The seven from Maharashtra have been identified as Gourav Dileep, Sreyas Kumar Narayan, Mandal Uttam Pawar, Krishna Sopan, Santosh Ramesh Kale, Hasan Chand Mulla and Laal Mulla.

Gourav Dileep of Solapur district was found to be the kingpin of a gang, who had procured ganja from the Darakonda area in the Visakhapatnam agency. He was said to be involved in the activities for over four years.

All the accused were produced in a local court and sent in remand.


