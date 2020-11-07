21-year old youth ‘ends life’ at Pedagantyada

A 21-year-old youth allegedly ended his life at an isolated area in Eethapalem at Pedagantyada under New Port police station limits, in the wee hours of Friday. Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the youth’s extreme step.

The deceased was identified as K. Adithya, a resident of Pedagantyada and native of Hukumpeta mandal. He worked at a poultry farm.

According to primary investigation by the police, the youth was sufferring from health issues for the last few days. He was also in depression after separating from his wife, it is learnt. On Thursday night, he reportedly informed his colleagues that he would not come to work on Friday.

A case has been registered at New Port police station.

Those battling suicidal thoughts are urged to call the 100 helpline for counselling.