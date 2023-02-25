21-year-old woman falls prey to suspected honour killing in Panyam of Andhra Pradesh

February 25, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - PANYAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 21-year-old woman, identified as Prasanna, hailing from Alamur in Panyam mandal of Nandyal district, was done to death allegedly by her father, Siddireddy Devendra Reddy, on February 10. The incident came to light only on Thursday.

Panyam sub-inspector of police P. Sudhakar Reddy said the police had taken the father of the woman into custody. Some other persons, who allegedly helped him in committing the crime, were yet to be traced. The victim was reportedly in a relationship with a boy, but her father got her married to a software engineer in Hyderabad.

Unable to adjust in the two-year-old marriage, Prasanna allegedly consumed poison and was hospitalised. She came to her parents’ house in Alamur some time ago. Devendra Reddy, reportedly unable to stand the societal pressure and feeling it an insult that his daughter had come away from her husband as that she loved someone else, allegedly strangulated her in the house on February 10.

He allegedly took the body in a car to Bogada in Nallamala forest on the Nandyal-Giddalur Road and severed the head with a knife and threw it into the valley. The victim had lost her mother, said the sub-inspector, but her grandfather, Siva Reddy, used to be in regular touch over phone with Prasanna. When he did not get any reply for many days, he filed a complaint with the police on Thursday.

The police took the father along with them and recovered the body on Thursday evening and registered a case. The police are also investigating the case and questioned the husband of the victim in Hyderabad. “We are searching for the accomplices of Deveder Reddy and will very soon arrest all of them,” said the sub-inspector.