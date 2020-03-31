21 test positive for COVID-19 in a single day

Twenty-one new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the State on Tuesday, and a majority of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat, a religious congregation, recently at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, officials told Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting.

‘Info being gathered’

Based on the initial inputs, information pertaining to the people from the State who had attended the meeting and those who travelled by trains was being gathered, the officials said.

“The information is being gathered from the police, the Railways and the jamaat organisers. The identified people are being sent to quarantine and isolation facilities. Emphasis is being laid on the participants and the areas in which they reside,” the officials said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the people who were in touch and contact with the participants of the meeting to come forward and avail themselves of the treatment voluntarily.

The health and police officials would have to work in tandem in the identification of and providing treatment to the participants of the religious meeting, the Chief Minister said.

‘Bills cleared’

“The government has cleared all pending bills to the network hospitals under the Aarogyasri scheme. The onus now lies on the officials to ensure that quality healthcare is provided by the hospitals,” he said.

Referring to the survey in the urban areas, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy sought to know whether every house was being covered.

“Every house should be under constant watch in the urban areas. An uninterrupted survey is necessary until further orders,” he told the officials.

Educated persons should report their health condition directly on the web, or to the Control Room – 0866 2410978; Health Advisory – 104; or Call Centre – 1902. People with coronavirus symptoms should come forward and take necessary treatment. Else, their families would be at the receiving end, the Chief Minister said.

He also enquired about the functioning of the task forces at the district and constituency levels, and whether the Ministers were conducting review meetings.

Aqua units

The officials told the Chief Minister that work resumed at 41 of the 69 aqua processing units, and safety steps had been taken in view of the COVID-19 threat.

Aqua exports from Visakhapatnam and Kakinada began on Monday, and passes would be issued to the workers in the processing units, the officials said.